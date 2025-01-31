Suphanat and Bissoli shine as champs Buriram edge past Prachuap

Buriram's Guilherme Bissoli, left, celebrates his goal with teammates.

Suphanat Mueanta and Guilherme Bissoli were on target as defending champions Buriram United rallied to win 2-1 at PT Prachuap in the Thai League 1 on Wednesday night.

Keron Ornchaiyaphum gave Prachuap the lead after 23 minutes before Suphanat pulled level for the Thunder Castle in the 53rd minute.

The match referee awarded Buriram a penalty in the 68 minute after Amirali Chegini fouled Martin Boakye in the penalty area, and Brazilian striker Bissoli did not miss from the spot.

Prachuap striker Phantamitr Praphan scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

"The three points from today's match are really important, because before this game, no one could beat Prachuap at their home ground for a long time," said Buriram coach Osmar Loss Vieira.

"It was a high-quality game, and these three points are important for us as we try to become champions again."

Prachuap coach Sasom Pobprasert, who saw his team's unbeaten run at home come to an end after 18 games, said, "I don't really think about the team's unbeaten run. The team can play at home and start winning again. I'd rather my team focus on trying to stay up. We need to reach at least 32 points to be safe.

"I would also like to congratulate Buriram for their victory today," he added.

The Thunder Castle have 51 points from 20 games, extending their lead over second-placed Bangkok United to 11 points but the Angels have a game in hand.

Buriram will host Port at Chang Arena on Sunday while Prachuap will visit Khon Kaen United.

Angels soar

Defending FA Cup champions Bangkok United and six other Thai league 1 teams reached the last 16 round of the tournament on Wednesday night.

The Angels defeated fellow Thai League 1 club Nongbua Pitchaya 3-0 at their True Stadium, with goals from Muhsen Al Ghassani (68, 85) and Mahmoud Eid (89).

BG Pathum United also advanced to the last 16 after they defeated Lopburi City 3-0. Marco Ballini (15), Ilhan Fandi (35) and Kanokpon Buspakom (77) scored for the Rabbits.

In other games, Chiang Rai defeated Lamphun 2-0; Nakhon Pathom lost to Muang Thong United 4-0; Nakhon Ratchasima defeated Chonburi 2-1, Ratchaburi defeated Thai Navy 3-0; Bangkok FC lost to Suphanburi 3-2; Surin City beat Hua Samrong 1-0 -- aet (0-0); Khon Kaen FC beat Chachoengsao 3-1; Nakhon Si United defeated Lampang 3-2 on penalties (2-2); Sukhothai defeated Mueang Loei 4-0; Phrae United defeated Rayong 1-0; Rajpracha defeated Muangnont 1-0 -- aet (0-0); Kamphaeng Phet lost to Samut Sakhon City 2-0 and Chanthaburi beat Kasem Bundit 1-0 on penalties (0-0).