ONE Championship: Elias Mahmoudi fails drugs test, suspended six months

ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai star Elias Mahmoudi has been suspended for six months after failing a drugs test, a source told the Bangkok Post.

The 27-year-old Algerian tested positive for meldonium – a banned substance according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The in-competition test was administered after his third-round TKO of Denis Puric at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on December 7, 2024.

The sample was collected and processed by International Doping Tests & Management (IDTM), the official anti-doping partner of ONE.

Under the ONE anti-doping programme, the use of meldonium carries a six-month suspension. Mahmoudi will be eligible to return to action in early June.

As a result, Mahmoudi’s victory over Puric at ONE Fight Night 26 has been overturned and deemed a no-contest.

The Bangkok Post understands Mahmoudi has taken full responsibility for the positive test and accepted the six-month suspension.

Meldonium has been banned by WADA both in- and out-of-competition since 2016. Primarily used for treating cardiovascular conditions, it increases blood flow, which increases exercise capacity in athletes by virtue of carrying more oxygen to muscle tissue.

“The Sniper” Mahmoudi had been on a three-fight win streak in ONE, which had propelled him to the No 3 spot in the divisional rankings – though he may now be removed or demoted.

After beating Puric, he called for a shot at the vacant flyweight title against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who lost the belt on the scale last November.