ONE Championship: Elias Mahmoudi says medication prescribed for bronchitis caused doping fail, accepts blame

The Algerian insists he made ‘mistake’ by not checking banned substance list, and insists he specified medication during medical checkup

Elias Mahmoudi has taken full responsibility for a six-month suspension by ONE Championship after a doping fail, but insisted he was prescribed medication for bronchitis which he did not know included a banned substance.

The Algerian tested positive for Meldonium in an in-competition test after beating Denis Puric at ONE Fight Night 26 on December 7 in Bangkok at Lumpinee Stadium.

Meldonium, which is primarily used to treat cardiovascular issues and increases blood flow to muscles, is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, whose code is followed by ONE’s anti-doping partner.

“I was sick. A doctor prescribed me medication,” Mahmoudi told the Bangkok Post.

“I reported to ONE Championship that I got sick and saw a pharmacist who prescribed me this medication, which allowed me to recover from the heavy bronchitis that I had caught.”

Mahmoudi said he specified with ONE during a medical checkup ahead of the Puric fight that he had taken the medication, and that he stopped the treatment a month before.

In an email sent to ONE explaining his use of a banned substance, which Mahmoudi shared with the Bangkok Post, the 27-year-old said the fight was “incredibly important” to him, and added he could not afford to postpone it because of financial difficulties, with his father even “putting the family house up as collateral”.

He said he started to feel sick when he went to Algeria and a first doctor suspected a pulmonary condition diagnosing him with bronchitis and asthma-like symptoms.

A second doctor confirmed the asthma diagnosis, according to Mahmoudi, but the prescribed treatment was “ineffective” and he continued to experience significant respiratory distress once he got back to France.

Following this, Mahmoudi said he went to China to keep training and a pharmacist advised him to use a treatment based on Mildronate, which showed positive effects and allowed him to continue training and ultimately fight.

Mahmoudi added that when undergoing ONE’s anti-doping control he disclosed the use of this treatment and that he had stopped taking it one month before the fight, as well as the injection he received eight days before the fight for his hand injury.

“The only person who knew about my health issues was my brother as I did not want my father or my uncle to cancel the fight since I really needed it for my family,” he added in the email.

Another email shared by Mahmoudi to the Bangkok Post, which he sent to ONE’s head physician Dr Warren Wang after being notified of his suspension, again showed his contrition.

“I sincerely apologise for not knowing this medicine was on the banned substance list,” the letter read.

“My main concern was my recovery and the pharmacist here told me that it would help me recover and that I was breathing much better when I took the treatment in China, while the treatment I received in Algeria had little effect.

“I trusted their recommendation at the time, not realising that it would be a violation of the regulations.

“I took this medication because it was recommended to me by the pharmacist in Shanghai. I have never checked the banned substance lists in my entire career, it is my mistake and I take full responsibility for it and fully accept the six-month suspension.

“If in the future I am required to take any medication, I will make sure to report myself to the WADA banned substance list or contact you. I am available if you would like to test me at any time to ensure full transparency and compliance with regulations.”