When Spurs did the 'Double' in the remarkable 1960-61 season

Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 home defeat to relegation-threatened Leicester City last weekend has understandably put a lot of pressure on Australian boss Ange Postecoglou. It was their sixth defeat in seven Premier League games and left Spurs in an embarrassing 15th place.

It's hard to pinpoint what's gone wrong. They have admittedly been hit by injuries to key defenders while star players have been underperforming. But even so there is no excuse to be so low in the table.

In the last decade they have always finished in the top 10, but the only time they really threatened to win the title was coming second to Leicester City in 2016-17.

The fans are naturally disappointed with some calling for Postecoglou to be sacked. But it is unlikely that would resolve the situation. After last week's defeat the Australia gaffer put on a brave face: "When you are manager you can very vulnerable and isolated," he said. "But I don't feel that."

Fans have also vented their anger on chairman Daniel Levy although that's probably water off a duck's back.

To cheer up Spurs' supporters it might be a good time to recall Spurs' "glory days". It was a long time ago but I was fortunate enough to witness Tottenham when they truly were the best team in England, highlighted by winning the Double in the 1960-61 season.

At that point the Double had not been achieved in the 20th century and it was generally felt unattainable, which made Tottenham's success all the more remarkable.

They had an astute manager in Bill Nicholson who recognised the talent in his squad but didn't demand anything too fancy. "I tried to keep our football as simple as possible," he said. But his "simple'' football was in fact stylish, attacking and entertaining.

Nicholson was fortunate in having a finely balanced squad led by an inspirational captain in Northern Ireland star Danny Blanchflower, a creative midfielder. Blanchflower's attitude to the game was refreshing. After winning the Double he commented: "Football is about doing things in style, doing them with a flourish," something present-day Spurs fans yearn for.

Leading the Tottenham strike force was tough England centre-forward Bobby Smith with Welsh "wizard" Cliff Jones on the wing. A key player was Scottish inside forward John White, nicknamed the "The Ghost" for his ability to penetrate defences. A delightful player, White's career was tragically ended when he was killed by lightning on a golf course in 1964 at the age of 27.

Another Scot, Dave Mackay provided the beef in midfield and Maurice Norman was a tower of strength at centre-half. Although Jimmy Greaves joined after the Double he became a key player and went on to score 266 goals for Spurs.

The only surprise was that Tottenham didn't win more league titles. But they were always close and would finish runners-up to Everton in 1963, were third in 1960, 62, 67 and 71 and fourth in 64. They also won the FA Cup in 61, 62 and 67.

Spurs were one of the first English clubs to make an impact in Europe and throughout the 1960s there were some magnificent nights at White Hart Lane playing against Europe's finest. It was at this time the crowd began singing " Glory, Glory, Hallelujah, the Spurs go marching on."

Back to the present. Their immediate concern is the away game at Brentford tomorrow. The Bees are hard to beat at home and Spurs must show some fortitude if they are to escape any further embarrassment.