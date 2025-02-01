ONE Championship title shot ‘surprised’ Kana Morimoto, but she vows to shock Phetjeeja in Japan

Japanese kickboxing star believes ‘most people think I will lose’ but says ‘I will do something amazing’ at ONE 172

Kana Morimoto admitted her ONE Championship title opportunity came as a huge shock – but has vowed to pull off an even bigger one when she faces Phetjeeja in Japan.

The 32-year-old Japanese kickboxing star will now face “The Queen” for the ONE atomweight title on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena, after beating Moa Carlsson on ONE Friday Fights 95.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong had preemptively announced the atomweight kickboxing title fight at Friday afternoon’s ONE 172 press conference – provided Kana got the job done at Lumpinee Stadium.

And after dispatching Sweden’s Carlsson via unanimous decision, she faced off with Thailand’s Phetjeeja in the ring to make it official.

“I was surprised to find out on the day that it was a title fight,” Kana told the Bangkok Post, revealing she had no pre-warning about Chatri’s announcement.

“But I'm very excited. Again, I'm very surprised – but now I have an opportunity.”

Phetjeeja, 23, is undefeated over six fights in ONE, and has swept aside all before her with relative ease, be it in kickboxing or Muay Thai.

A date with atomweight Muay Thai champion Allycia Rodrigues is still surely on the cards but for now the Thailand star will be making her first title defence.

“She is the strongest in the world. But there is a chance of winning,” Kana added.

“Most people think I will lose. That's OK. I'll do something amazing.”

After a disappointing debut loss to Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 91 in December, Kana put in a much-improved display against Carlsson.

Still, the former K-1 champion feels she has yet to show her best in ONE Championship.

“There is still room for growth,” she admitted. “The challenges are clearly visible.”