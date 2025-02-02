Pornpawee out to end title drought

Listen to this article

Pornpawee Chochuwong will be bidding to win her first title in nearly two years after she reached the women's singles final of the US$240,000 (8,160,000 baht) Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters at Nimibutr Stadium on Saturday.

The Thai top seed took just 39 minutes to defeat third seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia 21-14, 21-15 in the semi-finals of the World Tour Super 300 event.

Awaiting the 27-year-old in the championship match is Indonesian eighth seed Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi, who edged out another Thai player Thamonwan Nithiittikrai 21-17, 7-21, 21-9 in the second semi-final.

Pornpawee, who was a runner-up at the 2018 edition, last won a World Tour title at the 2023 Swiss Open.

She was a finalist at the India Open last month.

Meanwhile fourth seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran are targeting their second title of the year and fourth overall after reaching the mixed doubles decider.

The fourth-seeded pair defeated Gao Jiaxuan and Wu Mengying of China 21-18, 21-16 in the semi-finals.

They will play Dejan Ferdinansyah and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti in the title decider after the Indonesian pair rallied to defeat sixth-seeded compatriots Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu of Indonesia 13-21, 21-10, 21-15.

Dechapol and Supissara won the season-opening Malaysia Open last month.

Dechapol won the mixed doubles title last year with Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

In women's doubles event, fourth seeds Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong knocked out seventh seeds Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose of Indonesia 21-19, 21-7 in the first semi-final.

They will face either two-time defending champions Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard or sixth seeds Lanny Tria Mayasari and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia in the final.

In the men's doubles semi-finals, Jin Yong and Seo Seung-Jae of South Korea defeated fourth seeds Xie Haonan and Zeng Weihan of China 21-15, 21-16.

They will next face seventh seeds Dechapol and Kittinupong Kedren or second seeds Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia, who were to meet in the last semi-final of the day on Saturday.

China's Wang Zhengxing will play Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh in the men's singles final.