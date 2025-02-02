Thais in trouble after two straight losses to Cyprus on opening day

Kasidit Samrej and Maximus Jones lost their opening matches, leaving Thailand in deep trouble against hosts Cyprus in the Davis Cup World Group 2 playoff at Nicosia Field Club in Nicosia on Friday night.

Melios Efstathiou proved too strong for Jones as the Cyprus' No.1 beat the Thai-Australian player 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first singles match. Stylianos Christodoulou then beat Thailand's No.1 player Kasidit 1-6, 6-0, 6-4.

"Both Kasidit and Maximus tried their best and had chances during the first set. But their opponents had more experiences playing on clay and they did very well offensively and defensively," said Thailand captain Thanakorn Srichaphan said after the match.

"For Kasidit, it was close especially the third set. His opponent moved better in long rallies. He has a lot more experience playing on clay than Kasidit.

"Maximus did well to take the first set but he struggled with his movement in the second and third sets. We knew that it would be a problem playing on clay," added Thanakorn.

Thanapet Chanta and Pruchya Isaro were to face Sergis Kyratzis and Eleftherios Neos in the doubles match while Kasidit was to play Efstathiou and Jones was to meet Christodoulou in the reverse singles yesterday.

The winning nation will progress to play a World Group 2 tie in September while the losers will compete in their respective regional Group 3 events.