Pornpawee, mixed duo taste glory

Dechapol Puavaranukroh, left, and Supissara Paewsampran celebrate on the podium after winning the mixed doubles title. (Photo supplied)

Pornpawee Chochuwong and mixed pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran completed a double for Thailand after their hard-fought victories in the US$240,000 (8,160,000 baht) Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters at Nimibutr Stadium on Sunday.

Top seed Pornpawee claimed her first title in nearly two years after fighting back to beat Indonesian eighth seed Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi 18-21, 21-16, 21-13 in a thrilling women's singles final of the World Tour Super 300 event.

Pornpawee last won a World Tour title at the 2023 Swiss Open. She was a finalist at the India Open last month.

Earlier, Dechapol and Supissara defeated Dejan Ferdinansyah and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia 19-21, 21-17, 21-13 in an equally exciting decider for their second title of the year and fourth overall.

They pocketed $18,960 (635,000 baht). The runners-up received $9,120 (305,000 baht).

Dechapol dedicated the victory to his playing partner.

"Players have their own goals. Some want to be world champions or be in the national team. Fame [Supissara's nickname] told me she wanted to win a home tournament. That stuck in my mind and made me want to win it for her. And today we did!," said Dechapol, who also won the title last year, with Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

"I was very tired during the final today, but the support from the crowd kept me going and gave me a lift. I will take some time off after playing four tournaments in a row," he added.

Supissara, who has played competitively with Dechapol for just nine tournaments, said, "I would like to thank Pi Bas [Dechapol's nickname] for this victory. I had never made it this far in a home tournament, and today I finally won the title. This win is for everyone. I hope this makes everyone happy."

Dechapol and Supissara, who won the season-opening Malaysia Open last month, will be back in action at the All England Open from March 11-16 and the Swiss Open a week later.

In the women's doubles event, fourth seeds Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong missed out on a chance to make it three out of three for the Thai contingent, going 21-15, 13-21, 8-21 down to sixth seeds Lanny Tria Mayasari and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti of Indonesia.

The Indonesians also eliminated two-time defending champions Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Earlier, Singapore's Jia Heng Jason Teh won the men's singles crown after beating China's Wang Zhengxing 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.

In the men's doubles final, Jin Yong and Seo Seung-Jae of South Korea defeated second seeds Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia, who beat seventh seeds Dechapol and Kittinupong Kedren in the semi-finals, 21-18, 21-17.