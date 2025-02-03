Thais promise a return to World Group

Kasidit Samrej, left, and Pruchya Isaro in action during the doubles match against Cyprus' Sergis Kyratzis and Eleftherios in Nicosia. (Photo supplied)

Thailand Davis Cup captain Thanakorn Srichaphan has vowed the team will bounce back from a 4-0 whitewash at the hands of Cyprus in the Davis Cup World Group 2 playoff on Saturday.

Following the defeat, Thailand have been relegated to the Asia/Oceania Group 3, with the competition scheduled to take place later this year. Cyprus, meanwhile, will play in the World Group 2 in September.

"We will now have to play in the the Asia/Oceania Group 3 and three teams will be promoted to the World Group 2 playoff so we will try to achieve that. With the players we have and their experiences, we will do our best," said Thanakorn.

Thailand went into Saturday's action at Nicosia Field Club knowing they needed to win the remaining three matches to clinch the tie after losing both singles matches on Friday.

However Sergis Kyratzis and Eleftherios Neos put the tie beyond Thailand's reach after they defeated Pruchya Isaro and Kasidit Samrej 6-3, 7-5 in the doubles match.

Andreas Timini then completed the victory for the host nation as he defeated Thanapet Chanta 6-3, 6-3 in the third singles match.

"When we arrived and saw their players practise we knew it would be tough for our players on this surface [clay] although our players have higher rankings," said Thanakorn.

"But overall the players performed better on clay than they did in the tie against Bolivia. Our players did their best and took a set in two singles matches but the Cyprus players simply have more experience on this surface."