Jeeno, Patty, global elite ready for Honda Thailand

Listen to this article

Toshio Kuwahara, fourth left, president and CEO of Asian Honda Motor Co, Ltd; Hideo Kawasaka, third left, president and CEO of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co, Ltd; Yuichi Shimizu, fourth right, president of Thai Honda Co, Ltd; Dr Nittaya Kerdjuntuk, second left, director of the Office of the Professional Sports Committee, Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT); Winnie Heng, third right, senior vice president and managing director of IMG Services (Thailand) Co, Ltd; and Somchai Suebboonsripong, second right, managing director of Siam Country Club, along with golfers Jeeno Thitikul, left, and Trichat Cheenglab, right, at a press conference.

World No.4 Jeeno Thitikul and defending champion Patty Tavatanakit will headline a stellar line-up of 72 world-class players at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025.

The US$1.7 million (approximately 60 million baht) tournament will take place from Feb 20-23 at the iconic Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya, Chon Buri.

Toshio Kuwahara, president and CEO of Asian Honda Motor Co, Ltd, remarked, "For its 18th edition, the Honda LPGA Thailand continues to bring joy to golf fans. As the title sponsor, Honda remains committed to elevating the tournament's excitement while fostering the growth of women's golf in Thailand and contributing to the country's tourism.

"Since the beginning, the Honda LPGA Thailand has been a clear reflection of Honda's dedication to sports development. Through the 'Honda Sport Challenge' vision, we have consistently supported athletes and inspired young talents to pursue their dreams in sports. The tournament has grown to become a platform for showcasing rising golf stars and encouraging passion for the sport among diverse audiences."

The strength of the field is highlighted by the presence of six of the world's top 10 players, a combined 147 LPGA Tour wins, and 27 major championship titles. Among the standout competitors are world No.3 Yin Ruoning from China, former world No.1 and current world No.5 Lilia Vu of the US, world No.7 Ryu Hae-Ran of South Korea, and world No.9 Celine Boutier of France.

Japanese stars Ayaka Furue, the 2024 Evian Championship winner, and Yuka Saso, the two-time US Women's Open champion (2021 and 2024), will also compete.

Thai golfers have also demonstrated exceptional form over the past year. Jeeno secured two LPGA titles in 2024 (the Dow Championship and CME Group Tour Championship) and was the tour's leading money earner.

Reflecting on her journey, Jeeno shared: "I am very proud of my performance last season, as it marks another important step in my career. After not competing last year due to an injury -- an inevitable challenge for athletes -- I am now fully recovered and ready. I missed the fans and the warm atmosphere of Thailand. This year, I hope everyone will have a great time at the Honda LPGA Thailand. Please come and cheer us on!"

In addition to Jeeno, 11 other Thai golfers will compete in this year's tournament, including major champions and rising stars. Among them are title-holder Patty, Ariya Jutanugarn, a 12-time LPGA winner and 2021 tournament champion, and Chanettee Wannasaen, a two-time LPGA winner.

Also competing are two-time LPGA Tour winner Pajaree Anannarukarn, three-time LPGA winner Jasmine Suwannapura, three-time LPGA winner Moriya Jutanugarn, and Arpichaya Yubol.

Rounding out the Thai contingent are four invited players: Pimpisa Rubrong, an 18-year-old amateur and winner of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 National Qualifiers; Wichanee Meechai; Trichat Cheenglab; and Jaravee Boonchant.

Additionally, the tournament has also extended invitations to eight international golfers, completing the 12-player invitation list.

This includes four Japanese players -- Rio Takeda, Akie Iwai, Chisato Iwai, and Miyu Sato -- along with four additional LPGA Tour professionals: Georgia Hall (England), Anna Nordqvist (Sweden), Annabel Dimmock (England), and Gianna Clemente (USA).