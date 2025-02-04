Vero Nika’s ONE Championship debut set for Valentine’s Day, tells opponent ‘you won’t get chocolates, just punches’

Myanmar striking star will face ‘Miss Scarface’ at ONE Friday Fights 97 on February 14 in Bangkok

Myanmar striking star Vero Nika will make her ONE Championship debut next week in Bangkok, the martial arts promotion confirmed.

The 28-year-old former Thai Fight champion will face “Miss Scarface” Francisca Vera on February 14 at ONE Friday Fights 97.

"This is the first time in my life that I've felt my heart race on Valentine's Day,” Vero said, tongue in cheek.

“You are not going to get chocolates on Valentine's Day – just punches instead!”

The atomweight Muay Thai bout at Lumpinee Stadium will mark Vero’s first matchup in 40z gloves, after officially signing with ONE last week.

Her multi-fight deal will also see her compete in kickboxing, and on ONE Fight Night and ONE numbered events.

“Vero is more fired up than ever in anticipation of this fight, and training camp is going perfectly. Let’s go,” Jonny Betts, who manages Vero on behalf of Phuket’s Tiger Muay Thai gym, said.

Chile’s Vera, 25, has two victories and three losses to her name on ONE Friday Fights, most recently suffering a unanimous decision defeat by Shir Cohen in August.