KLPGA season opener at Blue Canyon

Players, from left, Arpichaya Yubol, Jaravee Boonchant, Patcharajuta Kongkraphan and Keerattriya Foocharoen attend a press conference on Tuesday.

The Blue Canyon Country Club has officially announced the return of the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship, a prestigious event on the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour, for the second consecutive year.

The tournament will take place from March 13-16, featuring an increased prize purse of US$800,000 (approximately 27.65 million baht), up from last year's $650,000.

This year's tournament will serve as the opening event of the 2025 KLPGA season, marking a significant milestone for professional women's golf in Thailand. The event will include a qualifying round and will invite top players from Thailand and other international tours.

The 2024 Blue Canyon Ladies Championship marked the first-ever KLPGA Tour event in Thailand. This year's competition will expand from a three-day, 54-hole stroke play format to a four-day, 72-hole tournament, further enhancing the level of competition.

"It is a great honour for Blue Canyon Country Club, a historic and challenging golf course, to once again host the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship. This event reinforces the success we achieved last year," said Blue Canyon chairman Praphant Asava-aree during a press conference on Tuesday.

"This event will not only energise the Thai golf industry but also drive tourism in Phuket. With live broadcasts in both Thailand and South Korea, golf fans can expect a thrilling competition, featuring top-tier KLPGA players. Most importantly, we encourage all Thai fans to support our local players competing in this prestigious tournament."

Also in attendance during Tuesday's press conference were four Thai golfers, who will compete in the tournament, including Arpichaya Yubol, Jaravee Boonchant, Patcharajuta Kongkraphan and Keerattriya Foocharoen.

The tournament will feature a qualifying round on Feb 8-9 at the Blue Canyon Country Club, while the main field will welcome elite golfers from professional tours across Asia, including Japan, Taiwan, and Australia, bringing more diversity and competition to the tournament.