Pimol vows to elevate Thai sports

Listen to this article

Pimol Srivikorn has officially declared his candidacy for the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) presidential election next month.

Pimol Srivikorn has entered the race.

Pimol, president of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand, will face competition from Suchai Pornchaisakudom, president of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand, who announced just over a week ago his intention to run for the job.

The search for a new head of Thailand's sports governance has begun following the departure of former deputy prime minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon as NOCT president due to his election defeat and subsequent loss of the presidency of the Thailand Aquatics Association last November. The election is scheduled to take place on March 25.

"I have been advised by many people in the sports community and a few on the NOCT board such as Thana Chaiprasit, Chaiyapak Siriwat and Gen Decha Hemkrasi and I believe I have a proven track record and good qualifications for the role," said Pimol.

"I have also discussed my vision with potential voters from many sports associations, giving ideas on how I would lead and drive change. Many of them are ready to support me so I've decided to make it official that I will run for the position of NOCT president.

"I have confidence that I am the right person for the job, but of course it all depends on what happens on election day."

When asked if the NOCT leader could be free from political interference, Pimol insisted, "I intend to unite the work between the NOCT and the government, ensuring things run smoothly, but I can assure you that the work will remain independent and free from political entanglements."

Pimol also revealed his plan to increase athletes' allowances and cash incentives for medallists at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games if he becomes the new NOCT leader.

He also added that he plans to travel and meet up with other sports leaders and possibly push for more Thai representatives in international sports bodies.