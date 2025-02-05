New Rabbits coach Hudson hopes to start with a bang

Listen to this article

BG Pathum United coach Anthony Hudson, left, and midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin during a press conference. (Photo: BG PATHUM UNITED)

Thai League 1 club BG Pathum United need a victory against Malaysia's Terengganu to guarantee themselves a place in the semi-finals of the Asean Club Championship or Shopee Cup.

The two sides face off in the last round of Group A matches at BG Stadium at 7.30pm Wednesday night.

BG Pathum United currently top the group standings with eight points while Terengganu, who are one point adrift, are also in with a chance to qualify for the last-four stage.

The Rabbits defeated Myanmar's Shan United 4-1 in their fourth match of the group stage two weeks ago, while Terengganu beat Indonesia's PSM Makassar 1-0.

Pathum United have had a busy week, playing three matches with one of which was a win over Tangjong Pagar in the Singapore Cup.

As the Rabbits plan to rotate some players, the game will be Anthony Hudson's first assignment as the team's new coach.

Hudson said on Tuesday: "My impression of the club and the players is really positive. This is the first game for me as the coach and I will try to do my best to make the team win the match.

"I have been watching BG for some time now. The way the team plays is similar to my style and the players have good technical skills. I have coached in the Middle East and am familiar with Thai football."

In the other Group A matches Wednesday night, Svay Rieng of Cambodia will face Shan United, while PSM Makassar will take on Thanh Hoa of Vietnam.