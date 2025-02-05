Mastering spine angle: The secret to precision in swing

When setting up try to get the feeling that your hips are positioned so that there is a slight upward tilt in the direction of where you're trying to hit the ball. The feeling is that your left hip should feel that it's slightly higher than your right. Let's think about this for a minute as the overall feeling of your right side being set lower than your left comes because your right hand is positioned below your left on the club.

At address the angle between the lower and upper body is definitely the most important for consistent shots. Obviously, the bend between both happens at the hips and not to be confused with the waist, as this would put your upper body too far over the ball. The tilt of your upper body controls the way your spine moves throughout the swing and forms the axis on which the club is swung.

A bad spine angle will make the arms and hands work too much that will lead to inconsistency. When everything is set up correctly your posterior will stick out a little bit, your lower back should look fairly straight and at the top a little rounded. Your chin is angled to the right and 'up' enough that your shoulders can turn feely.

Out of Bounds: Golfers who think they know everything are a great annoyance to those of us who do.