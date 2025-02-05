Local team Thai Polo wins prestigious Princess's Cup

photos courtesy of B.Grimm

The prestigious Princess's Cup B.Grimm Thai Polo Open 2025, a highlight of Asia's polo calendar, concluded successfully late last month at the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club in Pattaya, Chon Buri. The tournament, now in its 19th year, was a resounding success, living up to its reputation as a premier charity event eagerly awaited by polo enthusiasts.

Organised by Dr Harald Link, chairman of B.Grimm and president of the Thailand Equestrian Federation, along with Khun Nunthinee Tanner, vice-president of the Thailand Equestrian Federation, the event featured world-class polo action amid the lush, natural surroundings of one of Asia's finest international-standard polo grounds.

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests including HE Pedro Zwahlen, ambassador of Switzerland, and Asst Prof Buarong Liewchalermwongse, assistant to the president of Chitralada Technology Institute, who added prestige to the tournament and celebrated the spirit of sportsmanship and charity.

This year's competition showcased four exceptional teams -- Thai Polo from the Kingdom; Fast Fish from China; 22 BR from Hong Kong; and Ahmebah from Brunei.

After an intense series of matches earlier in January, the final match saw Thai Polo face off against Fast Fish in a thrilling showdown. In an electrifying display of skill and determination, Thai Polo emerged victorious, clinching the championship with a score of 7-6 and earning the coveted royal trophy graciously bestowed by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

More than just a celebration of sport, the event had a meaningful purpose -- to support education through charitable initiatives. Proceeds from the event were donated to Chitralada Technology Institute, continuing B.Grimm's dedication to community development.

Guests also enjoyed a variety of fundraising activities, charity booths and lively entertainment, with notable philanthropists and celebrities coming together to celebrate and contribute to this noble cause.