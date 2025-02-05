Kultida Woods, mother of Tiger Woods, dies at 78

Tiger Woods' mother, Kultida Woods, follows him after he won the Masters in Augusta, Ga., April 14, 2019. Kultida Woods, whose guidance and support helped propel her son, the professional golfer Tiger Woods, to become one of his sport’s most dominant athletes, died on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Photo: New York Times)

Kultida Woods, whose guidance and support helped propel her son, professional golfer Tiger Woods, to become one of his sport’s most dominant athletes, died Tuesday. She was 78.

Tiger Woods announced the death on social media. He did not cite a cause or say where she died.

“She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter,” he wrote; “without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.”

Kultida Woods was a frequent presence in her son’s public life, whether attending his tournaments or standing by his side during a period of scandal that took him away from the sport. Tiger Woods spoke often about his mother’s role in his career.

“I didn’t do this alone,” he said in a speech in 2024, accepting the Bob Jones Award from the United States Golf Association. “I had the greatest rock that any child could possibly have: my mom.”

Kultida Punsawad was born in Kanchanaburi, Thailand, on Sept 30, 1946, and met Earl Woods in the country when she was a secretary in Bangkok and he was on a military assignment. (Earl Woods died in 2006.)

During his acceptance speech at the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Tiger Woods credited his parents with providing him an early start in the sport he came to dominate.

He said that when he was 6, his mother took him to a golf course in Long Beach, California, and asked employees there: “Can my son play here and practice a little bit?”

He recalled that when he was 8, she would drop him off at the entryway to the golf course and give him 75 cents to buy a hot dog and use the pay phone to call when he was ready for her to pick him up.

In the speech, Tiger Woods said that when he was about 14, his family struggled to afford the costs of his golf tournaments. His voice broke as he recalled the sacrifices his mother made to make it work. Kultida Woods, in the audience, smiled up at him.

Tiger Woods credited his father for inspiring his work ethic. But while he spoke often of how supportive his mother was, he has also said she was tough on him.

In an interview with the CBS News program “60 Minutes” in 2006, Kultida Woods was asked whether she had experienced prejudice in the United States, and she said yes, especially when she took Tiger from a tournament to a country club. “Some of them reject us,” she said. “I said, ‘Tiger, it’s their problem. It’s their ignorance.’”

“Be proud of who you are,” she said.

Tida, as she was known, said she told Tiger when he was a child, “You will never ruin my reputation, because I will beat you,” according to a 2006 article in The San Diego Union-Tribune. The article quoted him as saying she used to “beat the hell out of” him. “I’ve still got the handprints,” he said, according to the newspaper.

In 2010, when Tiger Woods publicly apologised in front of national news media for having an affair while he was married to Elin Nordegren, he said his mother was among the people that he had hurt, and that he had strayed from the Buddhist teachings she had instilled in him at a young age.

Kultida Woods embraced her son after he spoke. “I’m so proud to be his mom, period,” she said at the time. “As a human being, everyone has faults, makes missteps and learns from it.”

A New York Times article during the troubled period for Tiger Woods described Kultida Woods as the “matriarch, iron hand and spiritual compass for her son.”

In addition to her son, Kultida Woods’ survivors include a granddaughter and a grandson.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.