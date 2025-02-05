ONE Championship: Nong-O says ‘big foreigners’ forced move down to flyweight, backs Nico Carrillo going up

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion insists he was increasingly at a ‘physical disadvantage’ in the division he ruled for so long

Listen to this article

Nong-O Hama has bemoaned the “physical disadvantage” he suffered at bantamweight because of “big foreigners” in ONE Championship.

The former Muay Thai champion is moving down to flyweight this week and will take on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 28.

“From my analysis, I think all the bantamweight fighters are quite big, and especially the foreigners,” he told the Bangkok Post during a media day at Bangkok’s Best Western Wanda Hotel.

“I felt like I had a disadvantage in terms of power. So I just decided to move down, so I can be equal in terms of physical build.”

Nong-O has experienced the biggest foreign bantamweights in ONE at first hand – he lost his title via first-round knockout to Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023, before another KO loss to Nico Carrillo eight months later.

Carrillo had bulldozed his way to an interim title shot at ONE 170 last month but was destroyed by Nabil Anane inside one round – prompting him to move up to 155 lbs after an increasingly tough process making weight.

“I can’t say for [Carrillo], but if he and his team think it’s a good decision then yeah, it would be best for him,” Nong-O said.

“But if you ask me, he’s probably the biggest in the bantamweight division.”

An improved display against Kiamran Nabati saw Nong-O take a decision defeat last September, prompting him to leave 145lbs behind – but he faces a baptism of fire on Saturday against another heavy hitter who also possesses incredible technique to boot.

“Everyone in this weight division are all tough opponents,” Nong-O added. “If it’s not Kongthoranee, then it’s still tough but I'm not worried because I have prepared myself well.

“It was tough during the early stages coming down, but when my weight became more stable, I felt I became faster and fitter.

“My plan right now is to stay at flyweight.”

A win over No 4-ranked contender Kongthoranee could see 38-year-old Nong-O book an express ticket to a title shot in his new division.

The belt is still vacant after Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s weight miss in November, and Nong-O would love to face “The Iron Man”.

“Definitely – if I am able to win against Kongthoranee, for the next fight I would like the chance to get a title shot,” he added.

“I will try to win by knockout.”