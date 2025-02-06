Thai MotoGP countdown kicks off

Listen to this article

Organisers announce the Season Premier — a launch event — of the PT Grand Prix of Thailand at a press conference on Wednesday.

The countdown to the PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2025 began on Wednesday as the Kingdom is gearing up to host the grand prix for the sixth time later this month.

This year's event will be even more special as the Buri Ram race will serve as a season-opener for the 2025 campaign.

The Season Premier -- a launch event -- is scheduled to take place at One Bangkok on Sunday, followed by a pre-season test at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram on Feb 12-13 while the main race will take place from Feb 28 to March 2.

"We are now counting down to a historic event for Thai motorsport as the start of the new MotoGP season will take place for the first time in Thailand," said Proadprans Samarnmit, deputy governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), during a press conference on Wednesday.

"There will be a Season Premier at One Bangkok -- a fan meet event -- on Sunday. It will be a great opportunity to promote the beauty of Bangkok via online live broadcast to more than 800 million people worldwide," she added.

"Thailand is 100 percent ready for both the pre-season test and the main race. This event will again showcase Thailand as a major destination for world-class motorsport events."

Thanukiat Chanchum, manager of the National Sports Development Fund, said, "the NSDF has been supporting the MotoGP event in Thailand for many years. We have also been supporting our athletes to compete in international level. This year we will have Somkiat Chantra, Thailand's first-ever MotoGP rider, who will make his debut in his home race.

"I urge the fans to come out to give him support and be a part of this historic occasion."

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said, "The MotoGP is not only a world-class sporting event but it is also an important mechanism for Thailand's sport tourism policy as well.

"To host a season opening race for two consecutive years is very important as we can use this opportunity to promote our country. During the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, the Thai GP will be an important event in the the country's Grand Festivities, which could drive our economic growth."

The activities at the Season Premier at One Bangkok include a photoshoot at Wat Benchamabophit (the Marble Temple), a MotoGP parade, a Hero Walk, and the riders will also take to the red carpet later in the evening.