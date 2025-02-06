ONE Championship: Superlek ‘disappointed’ he didn’t get to beat Nico Carrillo himself

Bantamweight Muay Thai champion ‘not surprised’ by Nabil Anane’s stunning win at ONE 170, and is relishing their rematch in Japan after returning to Thailand for World Muay Thai Festival seminar

Listen to this article

Superlek Kiatmuu9 insisted he was “not surprised” by Nabil Anane’s stunning win at ONE 170 – but admitted he is “a little disappointed” he missed the chance to beat Nico Carrillo himself.

ONE Championship’s bantamweight champion was all set to defend his title in the co-main event at a sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok last month.

But a knee injury saw him bow out, with Anane stepping up to win an interim title by knocking out Scotland’s Carrillo in the first round of a shockingly dominant display.

“I wasn’t surprised because in a Muay Thai fight, even if you make only one mistake, that can open the path for your opponent to win,” Superlek told the Bangkok Post after conducting a seminar for the Amazing Muay Thai World Festival at Siam Paragon on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m really glad Nabil had a chance to fight the match on my behalf, I’m just a little bit disappointed I missed the opportunity to do that myself.”

Superlek will now face Nabil in a title unification match at ONE 172 on March 23 in Japan.

The 29-year-old Thai had just returned from a press conference in Tokyo to promote the event, where he faced off with the towering Thai-Algerian – 18 months on from their first encounter, when a skinnier Nabil was debuting at flyweight aged 18.

“I’m glad to have the chance to go back to Japan and fight again,” said Superlek, who defended his flyweight kickboxing title via decision with a masterclass against Takeru Segawa in January 2024.

“I’m really excited to be fighting Nabil again, because he is a person who has leveled up and improved himself very fast, so I’m really looking forward to the fight.”Superlek could be forgiven for being slightly out of breath while speaking to the Bangkok Post, having just taught over a dozen students some of his favourite techniques for three hours.

It was the perfect way to kick off the festivities at the second incarnation of the Muay Thai World Festival, which is back in Bangkok this week until Saturday, with daily seminars, fights and pop concerts on the schedule at Siam Paragon.

“The seminar was very fun and I’m happy to share my knowledge with the students – not just about fighting. but also defending and how to attack,” Superlek said through a translator.

“I feel really honored and also happy. I hope that this festival will be an opportunity for people to fall in love with Muay Thai. It was my first time coming to this event as well, so I hope the fans and people will come and enjoy this festival too.”

Adding to the fun was the fact Superlek’s great rival and friend, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, was also holding a seminar across the hall in an adjacent room.

“Of course my class was better than Rodtang’s,” Superlek said, laughing.

But after some festival frivolities, now it’s back to business for “The Kicking Machine”, with less than two months to go until his title defence at Saitama Super Arena.

“Being the champion is hard and to keep hold of the belt is even harder – but because I have the belt now, I know I'm not going to lose it easily,” he added.