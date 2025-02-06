ONE Championship: Prajanchai keeps title with five minutes to spare after hydration scare at weigh-ins

Strawweight Muay Thai champion passes hydration at the second attempt and makes weight in dramatic style for ONE Fight Night 28 main event

Prajanchai PK Saenchai flirted with disaster at Thursday’s ONE Fight Night 28 weigh-ins, but passed hydration with five minutes to spare to keep hold of his ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai title.

Saturday’s main event at Lumpinee Stadium will now go ahead as planned, after the 30-year-old looked set to be stripped of his belt on the scale in Bangkok.

Prajanchai – who also holds ONE’s strawweight kickboxing belt – was the last of all 22 fighters on the card to walk to the scales during the three-hour window at the official weigh-ins, and failed hydration badly on his first attempt, though crucially was on weight in an unofficial check.

His opponent Ellis Barboza, who had passed hydration and made weight early on with no problems, look set to be the only fighter eligible to win what would have been a vacant title.

But the two-sport champion came back in with the clock ticking down and passed hydration, before making weight under the curtain – to roaring cheers from his team.

The celebrations continued for several minutes as they spilled out into the hallway at the host Best Western Wanda Hotel, knowing full well how close they had come to losing the title on the scale.

Another big shock had been brewing when Kongthoranee Sor Sommai also failed his first hydration attempt for his flyweight Muay Thai bout with Nong-O Hama.

But the No 4-ranked fighter returned to pass, making his fight official with 38-year-old former bantamweight champ Nong-O – who had no issues dropping to 135lbs for the first time in his ONE career.

It was much to the relief of the 28-year-old Thai’s team, who let out loud cheers in the room, with potential title implications for the fight.

There was no such luck for Ibragim Dauev, however, who failed five attempts at hydration, and ended up being the only fighter not to pass his checks. The Russian’s bantamweight MMA fight with Jeremy Pacatiw is now likely to go ahead as a catchweight.

Gabriel Sousa and Gianni Grippo also both failed their first attempts at hydration for their flyweight BJJ fight.

Both came in to pass on their second attempt, but whereas Brazilian former title challenger Sousa made weight, American newcomer Grippo was 1.25lbs heavy.

Grippo was not to be deterred, however, and returned with 10 minutes to go to make weight. “Third time’s the charm,” he said as he stepped up to the scales.

The rest of the fights on the card will go ahead at their contracted weights.