Bronze blitz! Junior team grab medal

Thailand's junior cycling team during the time trial mixed relay event.

Thailand's junior cycling team won the bronze medal on the first day of the 44th Asian Road Championships at Bueng Si Fai in Phichit on Friday.

Thanapat Sakuntae, Watcharaphong Sangkong, Peerawat Withidpanitphan, Suphannika Chantorn, Taniyaporn Singtong and Kawisara Umkamnerd combined to win the first medal for the Thai cycling team with a time of 28.44 minutes in the team time trial mixed relay junior event.

The gold medal went to the Uzbekistan team, who crossed the line in 27.26 minutes while the Kazakhstan team took silver in 27.37 minutes.

In the team time trial mixed relay elite event, Kazakhstan took first place with a time of 51.09 minutes. Japan came second in 51.23 minutes and Hong Kong were third in 51.28 minutes.

Thailand finished seventh in 54.24 minutes. The team consisted of Thanakhan Chaiyasombat, Peerapol Chawchiangkwang, Sarawut Sirironnachai, Chaniporn Batriya, Kamonrada Khaoplot and Phetdarin Somrat.

"Phichit prepared for the tournament for more than three months. We are very proud to have an opportunity to promote our province, especially Bueng Si Fai, a beautiful landmark of our province to a worldwide audience," said Phichit Governor Taneeya Naiyapinit.