PM Paetongtarn chills out at Winter Games

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Deputy PM Anutin Charnvirakul attend the ice hockey game between China and Thailand at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin on Friday evening. China won, 8-0. (Photo: Government House)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra took a break from official duties on her China visit to cheer on Thai athletes at the ninth Asian Winter Games in Harbin on Friday.

Ms Paetongtarn was in the crowd as Thailand’s national men’s ice hockey team faced off against hosts China on Friday evening. China won 8-0, which was not an unexpected result.

Of the 58 men’s ice hockey teams ranked by the IIHF, the sport’s governing body, China is ranked 26th and Thailand 43rd. Canada is first.

In their first four matches in the preliminary round at the Winter Games, the Thai men have been outscored 38-1 — the lone goal was allowed by Japan. They have one match remaining, on Monday against Chinese Taipei.

The story has been similar for the women’s team, which has been outscored 24-1 in their first three matches. They were playing Hong Kong on Saturday evening.

But for Ms Paetongtarn, who met with the players and coaches of the men’s and women’s hockey teams, it’s the spirit of competition and camaraderie that counts.

“Everyone is playing to their fullest and I want to invite all people to give their support to Thai athletes taking part in the 9th Asian Winter Games,” she wrote on her X account.

Speaking to TV Pool on Friday, she said: “The athletes have received good encouragement and the competition is fun.”

Eighty-five Thai athletes are competing in six sports, 11 disciplines and 64 events at the Games that conclude on Feb 14. They represent four national sports associations: the Figure and Speed Skating Association of Thailand, Curling Association of Thailand, Ice Hockey Association of Thailand, Ski and Snowboard Association of Thailand.