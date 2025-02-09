Thailand's Tawatchai secures 1st gold for country in Asian event

Wheeling away: Uzbekistan's Samira Ismailova races during the women's junior individual time trial event.

Tawatchai Jeeradechatam picked up the first gold medal for Thailand at the 44th Asian Road Cycling Championships in Phichit on Saturday.

The veteran rider won the master 40-44-year-old event on the second day of the championships, crossing the finish line with a time of 27.49.762 minutes.

The Philippines' rider Mark John Galedo won the silver medal in 28.25.234 minutes, while the bronze medal went to another Thai rider Kritsana Keawjun, who clocked 28.25.425 minutes.

Earlier, Uzbekistan's Samira Ismailova won the gold medal in the 10.70km women's junior individual time trial event, crossing the line in 14.40.79 minutes.

Kazakhstan rider Mariya Yelkina was second in 15.00 minutes and Indian cyclist Harshita Jakhar took the bronze medal with a time of 15.23 minutes.

Thai junior rider Suphannika Chantorn finished fifth in 15.43 minutes.

In other events, Vietnamese rider Hoang Hai Nam clocked 15.30 minutes to win the master over 60-year-old event, Norhasmat Abdul Aziz of Malaysia claimed the gold medal in the master 50-54-year-old category while Thai cyclist Prathip Menkaew took bronze in 29.32 minutes.

Sunday's programme features three events, including the 32.10km individual men's junior time trial, the U23 individual time trial and the individual women's elite events.