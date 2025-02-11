It's a dry day for Thai bikers in Phichit

Iranian cyclist Nabi Seyed Mirbagheri, centre, and other top finishers on the podium.

Hosts Thailand failed to claim any medal in the Asian Road Championships at Bueng Si Fai in Pichit province on Monday, but national cycling chief Gen Decha Hemkrasri is happy with the Kingdom's six-gold haul after four days of events.

In Monday's competitions, the men's junior individual time trial 32.10km gold medal was won by Iranian cyclist Nabi Seyed Mirbagheri in a time of 26.30.690 minutes.

Japan's Koshi Narita took the silver medal in 26.34.216 and the bronze medal went to Indonesian Dendra Aditama Purniawan, who clocked 26.40.788. Thai cyclist Thanapat Sakuntae finished in sixth place in 27.05.127.

In the women's elite individual time trial 32.10km, the gold medal was won by Uzbekistan cyclist Yanina Kuskova in 42.50.566 minutes. The UAE's Safia Alsayegh picked up the silver medal in 43.50.463 minutes and Tsuyaka Uchino of Japan took the bronze in 44.03.610.

Thailand's Phetdarin Somrat finished seventh in 45.44.550.

In the women's U23 individual time trial 21.40km event, China's Zhao Qing claimed the top spot in 29.18.403 minutes. Japan's Maho Kakita, clocking 29.25.395, took silver. Uzbekistan's Asal Rizaeva bagged bronze in 29.50.698.

The hosts' Pittayaporn Sae-tan finished fourth in a time of 30.08.690.