History-making bronze for Thailand

Paul Henri Vieuxtemps made history after earning Thailand first ever medal at the Asian Winter Games, securing a bronze medal in the men's freeski slopestyle event in Harbin, China, on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Thai-French skier finished with score of of 85.25 points to finish third in the event. Japan's Rai Kasamura won the gold medal with 93.25 points while the silver medal went to Ruka Ito, also from Japan, who scored 88.50. Paul Henri has one more event to compete in the freesyle skiing big air event on Thursday. The tournament ends on Friday.

