Thai riders bag 3 golds in road races

Chanpeng Nontasin, Napassorn Panyawuthikrai and Rungnapha Kuson celebrate as they cross the finish line.

Thai cyclists returned to their winning ways with a three-gold haul at the Asian Road Cycling Championships at Bueng Si Fai in Phichit on Wednesday.

The athletes from the host nation also bagged a silver medal on the first day of road racing events, which was presided over by Phichit Governor Thaneeya Naipinit.

It was a big achievement by the home team as they reigned in three out of five events contested on the day.

In the women's master 30-34-year-old 42.80km competition, the gold medal was won by Rungnapha Kuson in 1.04.45 hours. It was her second gold medal in the tournament after her success in the time trial events earlier.

The silver went to another Thai competitor, Kullanit Namjaisuk (1.15.13), while Vietnam's Thi Quynh Truong (1.15.13) picked up the bronze.

Napassorn Panyawuthikrai took home the women's master 35-39-year-old gold medal in 1.04.45 hours to add to her earlier victory in the time trial competition.

Hong Kong's Lam Kong (1.09.00) settled for silver while Minh Nhan Pham (1.15.13) took bronze.

Chanpeng Nontasin matched Rungnapha and Napassorn's feats by grabbing her second gold of the tournament following her triumph in the women's master 40-44-year-old event in 1.04.45 hours.

Mongolia's Oyun-Erdene Altankhuyag (1.15.13) finished a distant second and Pakistan's Zainab Rizwan was third in 1.15.13.

A beaming Chanpeng said after the race that her wins would not have been possible without the support she received from the Thai Cycling Association.

"I am very happy... I always try to put in my best effort in every event that I take part in," she added.

Vietnam's Hoang Khanh Lan Ton crossed the finish line in 1.15.13 hours to claim the gold in the women's master 45-49-year-old event ahead of Mongolia's Erdenetuya Dorchimed.

Vietnamese Thi Hang Hoang was third with Thai cyclist Atistiya Pidtanung finishing fourth.

Thai cycling head coach Visut Kasiyapat said: "Our athletes did very well today. We have worked very hard for this event. This is the best day of the tournament for us so far."

On Thursday, eight men's junior master road race events will take place, starting at 9am.