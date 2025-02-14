Thais claim 2 golds, Thanapat bags bronze

Listen to this article

Adisak Tailangkha celebrates as he crosses the finish line. (Photo supplied)

Thai cyclists picked up two more gold medals on the seventh day of the Asian Road Cycling Championships at Bueng Si Fai in Phichit on Thursday.

Adisak Tailangkha won the 64.20km men's master 30-34-year-old event, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:30.24 hours. Hong Kong cyclist Wang Hin Cheng took the silver medal in 1:31.41 hours and his teammate Man Fu Yeung claimed bronze in 1:31.41 hours.

Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn claimed the gold medal in the men's master 35-39-year-old event with a time of 1:26.51 hours. Ali Ilyas Jawaid of Pakistan took the silver medal in 1:28.07 hours and the bronze medal went to another Thai rider Narondej Sangchai, who finished in 1:29.32 hours.

Earlier, Thanapat Sakuntae gritted his way through leg cramps with two laps remaining to cross the line in 2:40.20 hours to claim a bronze medal in the 117.70km men's junior individual road race event.

Hong Kong rider Hon Man Yip won the gold medal with a time of 2:40.17 hours while the silver medal went to Iranian cyclist Nabi Seyyed Mohammad Mirbagheri, who finished in 2:40.20 hours.

Another Thai cyclist Watcharaphong Sangkong was 17th in 2:41.03 hours.

"Today I did my best. I am very happy and proud to win the bronze medal. Thank you everyone who supports me such as Gen Decha Hemkrasri [president of the Thai Cycling Association], my coach and my parents," said Thanapat.

"There were 11 laps today but during the 10th lap, I got leg cramps but I fought my way through it and kept on racing because I wanted to show the fans that I could do it. After this tournament, I will go back to training, keep training hard and improve myself."

Gen Decha praised Thanapat's brave effort.

"Thanapat did very well to capture the bronze medal for the Thai cycling team. He is a good and well disciplined cyclist. He's only 18 years old and it is a pity that he cannot take part in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games because in the SEA Games, the athletes must be 19 and above to represent a country," said the cycling chief.

"However, the TCA will send Thanapat to participate in the Asian Youth Game 2025 in Bahrain in October and several junior tournaments in Australia as well so he can gain more experience," he added.

In today's programme, two gold medals will be up for grabs from the 127.10km men's U23 junior road race event from Chan Royal Palace in Phitsanulok to Bueng Si Fai in Phichit and the 64.20km women's junior road race at Bueng Si Fai.