Kingdom in semis after Korea thriller

Pornpawee Chochuwong defeated Sim Yu-Jin 21-18, 19-21, 21-15 in the women's singles match. (Photo supplied)

Thailand edged South Korea 3-2 to advance to the semi-finals of the Asia Mixed Team Championship 2025 in Tsingtao, China, on Friday.

Men's singles player Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul, women's singles star Pornpawee Chochuwong and women's doubles pair Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard claimed victories in the best-of-five quarter-final tie as the Thai team progressed to the last four of the tournament.

Supak Jomkoh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai lost the opening mixed doubles match before Panitchaphon pulled level for Thailand after he defeated Lee Yun-Gyu 17-21, 21-12, 21-11.

Pornpawee then gave Thailand the edge with a tough 21-18, 19-21, 21-15 win over Sim Yu-Jin but Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul lost their men's doubles match against Jin Yong and Na Sung-Seung 21-18, 8-21, 16-21 as the tie went to the fifth rubber.

Benyapa and Nuntakarn secured the decisive point after they rallied to beat Jeong Na-Eun and Lee Yeon-Woo 18-21, 21-13, 23-21 in the women's doubles match to send Thailand to the semi-finals.

The Thai team are now guaranteed at least a bronze medal and they will face the winners of the tie between Taiwan and Indonesia.

Japan also progressed to the last four after beating India 3-0 on Friday.

They will play either China or Hong Kong in the semi-finals.