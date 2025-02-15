Thailand’s Jeeno triumphs at Saudi golf tourney

Listen to this article

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand reacts after sinking a putt during the final round of the LET PIF Saudi Ladies International tournament in Riyadh on Saturday. (Photo: LET)

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand has opened her 2025 golf season in style, winning the Ladies European Tour PIF Saudi Ladies International tournament — and taking home $675,000.

The 21-year-old Ratchaburi native, ranked fourth in the world, finished the 54-hole event in Riyadh at 16 under par, four strokes ahead of Somi Lee of South Korea.

Annabell Fuller of England was another stroke back at 11 under par. Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, a former world No. 1, was in a group of four players tied at 10 under.

“It feels like an early birthday present,” said Jeeno, who will turn 22 on Feb 20. “It’s a really nice way to start the season.”

She completed her final round at three-under 69, to add to her opening 67 and the spectacular eight-under-par 64 she shot on Friday — the lowest round of the week.

The last time Jeeno competed was in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in 2024. She won that event and a record prize of $4 million, bringing her total earnings for the year on the LPGA Tour to $6.06 million.

One of the most lucrative tournaments in women’s golf, the PIF Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club is sponsored by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Saudi government sovereign wealth fund, and offers a total prize purse of $5 million.

Jeeno’s victory at the Saudi event makes it two in a row by Thai golfers. Patty Tavatanakit took the title last year and then went on to win the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament on home soil the following week.

She will be back at the Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya to defend her title starting on Feb 20.