Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool beat Wolves 2-1 on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

MANCHESTER - Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League remains seven points after a nervy 2-1 win over Wolves on Sunday responded to Arsenal's 2-0 victory at Leicester 24 hours earlier.

Manchester City were the big winners in the race for a place in next season's Champions League with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle, while Nottingham Forest and Chelsea were beaten.

AFP Sports looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Tension rises in title race

Liverpool looked out of sight in the title race until Everton brought the house down in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park with a 98th minute equaliser in Wednesday's 2-2 draw.

Arsenal took advantage to cut the gap at the top to four points when stand-in striker Mikel Merino struck twice in the final 10 minutes at Leicester.

Under pressure for practically the first time in Arne Slot's reign, Liverpool nearly crumbled, despite racing into a 2-0 lead over Wolves.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah's penalty put the Reds in front, but Anfield was awash with nerves as the visitors pressed for an equaliser after Matheus Cunha reduced the deficit.

Liverpool have a huge 10 days ahead in their bid to win a record-equalling 20th English top flight title.

After visits to Aston Villa and City, they host Newcastle at Anfield and there are finally chinks in the armour to give Arsenal encouragement.

"In a season where you want to achieve something, you need to have wins like this as well," said Slot.

"We had to show a different mentality and got it over the line."

New faces refresh Man City

City's Champions League collapse from 2-1 up five minutes from time to lose 3-2 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their play-off tie was the latest example this season of an ageing squad running out of gas.

In between two draining clashes against the European champions, the visit of Newcastle to the Etihad spelt danger for Pep Guardiola's men.

Instead, they put in arguably their best performance of the season, thanks in large part to a trio of new signings.

None of Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez or Abdukodir Khusanov started the first leg against Madrid, but all three must be in contention to do so at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Marmoush scored a first-half hat-trick with his first goals for the club, Gonzalez earned comparisons to Ballon d'Or winner Rodri from Guardiola for his control of the midfield and Khusanov brings some much-needed speed to City's defence.

Even if it has come too late to save City's bid for a second Champions League crown, the trio could prove vital in ensuring the English champions qualify for the tournament again next season.

City climb back into fourth and have third-placed Forest in their sights, just three points in front.

No end to Chelsea slump

Enzo Maresca urged his Chelsea flops to be more positive amid concerns about Cole Palmer's body language during Friday's dismal 3-0 defeat at Brighton.

Palmer cut a frustrated figure at the Amex Stadium as Chelsea followed their FA Cup exit against Brighton with another limp display in the rematch six days later.

The 22-year-old went straight down the tunnel at full-time before being asked to return to the pitch to acknowledge the disgruntled Chelsea fans.

"Football is a team game, it's not tennis; it's not only Cole Palmer who is frustrated," Chelsea boss Maresca said.

"In one way it can show the desire of Cole to improve things. But it's not just about Cole, it's about all the players."

Chelsea have won just two of their last nine Premier League games to slip from potential title challengers to sixth.

Maresca labelled his side's meek surrender as the worst display of his reign but he is seeking more positivity to turn their fortunes around.

"We need all of them in this moment to be more positive because this is a moment where we need to stick together and try to finish in the best way."