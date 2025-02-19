Jaravee, Pimpisa lead foreign stars in Thai cultural experience

Listen to this article

Golfers, from left, Miyu Sato, Annabel Dimmock, Jaravee Boonchant, Pimpisa Rubrong and Gianna Clemente enjoy the world-famous Thai tea.

CHON BURI: Ahead of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025, elite women golfers, led by Thais Jaravee Boonchant and Pimpisa Rubrong, welcomed international participants Miyu Sato, Annabel Dimmock, and Gianna Clemente to experience Thailand's rich cultural heritage.

During a promotional photoshoot at Legend Siam Pattaya, the golfers explored traditional Thai arts, lifestyle, and cuisine, indulging in authentic Thai desserts and the world-famous Thai tea. The cultural immersion set the stage for the highly anticipated tournament, set to take place this week at Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya.

Participating in the event were Japan's Sato, a rising star and Japan LPGA Tour champion; the United Kingdom's Annabel Dimmock, a two-time Ladies European Tour winner; American Gianna Clemente, a 16-year-old amateur golfer and recipient of the American Junior Golf Association's Women Player of the Year award; and two Thai golfers, Jaravee, a 26-year-old Bangkok native, competing in Honda LPGA Thailand for the fourth time, and Pimpisa, an 18-year-old Thai national team amateur golfer and winner of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 National Qualifiers.

The golfers immersed themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Thailand at Legend Siam Pattaya, a cultural theme park spanning over 164 rai. Their journey took them through traditional grocery stores, vintage toy shops, and a classic coffee house, where they sampled a variety of authentic Thai cuisine, snacks, and beverages. Among the highlights was Thai tea, a beloved drink among locals and renowned worldwide.

Sato reflected on the experience, stating, "Japan and Thailand have always shared a strong friendship. Today, I had the chance to immerse myself in the atmosphere and activities in a way I had never experienced before, which deepened my appreciation for Thai culture. This is my first time competing in the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament, and I'm very excited. I will do my best."

Jaravee said, "I'm proud to help showcase the uniqueness of my country to fellow international golfers. Today, besides enjoying Thai tea, I also got to try several traditional Thai desserts."

Cancer initiative

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 continues its commitment to empowering women for a second consecutive year with the "Handcrafting Bra Prostheses for Breast Cancer Fighters" initiative.

Held in collaboration with Sabina Plc, the programme brings together top women golfers, including world No.30 Akie Iwai and No.50 Chisato Iwai, twin sisters from Japan, world No.77 Georgia Hall from England, and Thai star Trichat Cheenglab, the former Ladies European Tour (LET) No.1 and 2023 Rookie of the Year.

Fans are invited to take part in sewing 600 prosthetic breasts throughout the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 tournament this week between 9am-3pm at the Honda Pavilion, Hole 18, at the Siam Country Club Old Course.

The initiative aims to support breast cancer patients at Chon Buri Cancer Hospital and raises awareness of breast cancer, a leading health concern among women worldwide, with Thailand reporting an average of 22,000 new cases annually.