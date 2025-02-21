Sydney FC break Angels' hearts in thriller

Listen to this article

Bangkok United's Muhsen Al Ghassani in action against Sydney FC. (Photo supplied)

Ten-man Bangkok United bowed out in the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday night.

The Angels suffered a 3-2 extra-time defeat in the second leg match as the Australian side, Sydney FC, advanced to the quarter-finals with a 5-4 aggregate victory.

Sydney's opponents in the last eight will be the winners of the match between Port and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC of South Korea.

Sydney got off to a strong start within minutes. Joe Lolley received the ball on the right, cut inside Everton before seeing his shot take a deflection off Peerapat Notechaiya and fly past Patiwat Khammai.

Bangkok were only behind for 16 minutes, thanks to a Weerathep Pomphun through pass to Muhsen Al Ghassani, who made no mistake in beating Harrison Devenish-Meares.

Mahmoud Eid scored the second goal for the Angels after Devenish-Meares decided to pass to Corey Hollman despite Bangkok players surrounding him with Weerathep intercepting the ball before squaring it to his teammate.

Sydney's hopes of a comeback were raised when Thitiphan Puangjan was shown a second yellow card for preventing Leo Sena from taking a quick free-kick. This prompted Sydney to increase their tempo and they were rewarded with a Segecic goal in the 88th minute, forcing extra time.

Douglas Costa's quality shone in extra time as he curled a spectacular shot beyond Patiwat to take the Australian side through to the next stage.

Defeat at home was a bitter pill to swallow for Bangkok United coach Totchtawan Sripan.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game. Full credit to the players for their efforts. We went the whole 120 minutes. We had our chances, and despite conceding the first goal, we came back with the equaliser and then took the lead," said Totchtawan.

"Our momentum changed after we were left with 10 men. We had a chance to win this game but were punished for a lack of a concentration, which ultimately cost us the victory. We fought for the club and did our best, and the players should be proud of themselves."

Thailand hold Syria

Ten-man Thailand held Syria to a 2-2 draw in their last Group D match of the AFC U20 Asian Cup at the Longhua Cultural and Sports Centre Stadium in China yesterday.

Thailand finished bottom of the group with one point from three games while Syria were third with two. South Korea won the group following a 1-1 draw with Japan.

The Thais were reduced to 10 men right before the break when Anut Samran was shown the red card for handling the ball outside the box in saving an attempt from Mohammad Al Mustafa.

Ahmad Al Kalou (52) and Mustafa (71) were on target for Syria, while a double from Thanawut Phochai (73, 80) secured a point for Thailand.

Swat Cats host Sukhothai

Hosts Nakhon Ratchasima will take on Sukhothai at their 80th Anniversary Stadium in Thai League 1 today.

The Swat Cats are currently 11th with 27 points from 22 matches while Sukhothai are eighth with 29 points.