NOCT top job hopeful Pimol vows to make a difference

National Olympic Committee of Thailand presidential candidate Pimol Srivikorn outlines his vision for the organisation and, in an exclusive interview with the Bangkok Post sports desk, explains why he believes a change is necessary

Listen to this article

Taekwondo chief Pimol Srivikorn is bidding to become the new head of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

After nearly two successful decades as president of the Taekwondo Association of Thailand, Pimol Srivikorn is now chasing a fresh ambition: securing one of the most powerful positions in Thai sports.

The 61-year-old business mogul announced his intention to run for the presidency of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) earlier this month, hoping to take on the role vacated by the departure of Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, whose term ended abruptly after his stunning defeat in the Thailand Aquatics Association presidential election last November.

A new NOCT president will be elected during the general meeting on March 25.

Encouraged by several powerful figures in Thai sports, Pimol said it is the right time to step up to a bigger role in Thai sports governance.

"I have had discussions with Mr Thana, Mr Chaiyapak and Gen Decha and they believe I am the person with the suitable qualifications to help elevate the organisation and Thai sports and that I should consider running for the position of the NOCT president," Pimol said.

"And I'm confident that I can be beneficial to the organisation. I have chaired the Taekwondo Association of Thailand for 18 years. Back then people hardly knew about the sport and look where we are now. Our record speaks for itself.

"With my years of experience in taekwondo, I think I would be beneficial to the role of the NOCT president."

Despite his enviable track record as taekwondo chief, Pimol stressed that to take on such a huge leadership role, he would need a great team behind him.

"Of course, to have a successful reign we need to have a strong team. I am certain that we could work together smoothly."

Hoping to set things right

As part of his presidency pitch, Pimol revealed his plan to increase the allowance for national athletes and cash incentives for a SEA Games gold medal winner.

On the topic of athletes' allowance, Pimol said that the rate has remained the same for the past 15-16 years.

"Our national athletes need more financial support when they train for international tournaments. The cost of living has increased significantly over the last 15 years, and athletes' allowances should also increase accordingly."

Pimol added he will also examine ways to ensure that more cash incentives are given to Southeast Asian Games gold medallists.

"Cash rewards for SEA Games gold medal winners should definitely be higher. Under the current scheme, an Asian Games gold medallist earns two million baht while a SEA Games gold winner gets 300,000 baht. I think 500,000 baht would be a more reasonable amount. It is a lot of money, but these games do not take place every year, so it is doable."

Man with global links

Top national sports associations executives have been advocating for a new NOCT president with strong international connections to spearhead the development of sports in the country and it is a sentiment shared by Pimol.

"I agree with the suggestions that the new NOCT president should be someone with strong international connections. In the past eight years, the previous NOCT president hardly ever travelled abroad to attend international meetings and most of the time it was a vice-president who went to these events," said Pimol.

"We need to have a presence on the international stage and try to secure roles for Thai officials in international organisations. International networking is essential.

"I am holding positions in the Asian Taekwondo Union [vice-president] and the World Taekwondo [treasurer]. And I've earned these positions through my own efforts. We have Gen Decha, who is vice president of the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC), and a few others in the weightlifting, hockey and ice skating associations, but we still need more Thai representatives in key positions within global sports governance. This would ensure the growth and benefits of their respective sports," he said.

Proven track record

Pimol's involvement with taekwondo began around 20 years ago. Introduced to the sport by then taekwondo chief Thawatchai Sajakul (now Wanasthana Sajakul), Pimol initially became a sponsor for the association and later served two terms as secretary-general before succeeding Dr Nat Intrapana as president.

His reign as taekwondo chief has been a remarkable one, a spell that produced Olympic and world champions -- among them the two-time Olympic gold medallist Panipak Wongpattanakit. Thailand is now one of the strongest nations in the sport.

Pimol insisted he is feeling no pressure since confirming his candidacy for the top NOCT job. He thinks it is the right time to take on a bigger responsibility and believes that his experiences could make a difference for Thai sports.

"I don't feel any pressure. I'm offering my services and if other sport associations think that I'm suitable for the job then I'm ready. At the moment I think I've a lot of support from different sports associations, but we will see the outcome on March 25."