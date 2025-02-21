Jeeno and Mo chasing leader at Honda LPGA Thailand

Listen to this article

Akie Iwai, who has six career wins on the Japan LPGA circuit, is playing in her first LPGA event at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 tournament in Pattaya.

PATTAYA - Japanese rookie Akie Iwai is still in the lead heading into the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 tournament, but two Thais and an American have closed the gap.

Iwai shot 5 under par on Friday at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya to bring her two-day total to 15 under. That leaves her two strokes ahead of Angel Yin of the US, whose 8-under was tied for the round of the day with Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul.

World No.2 Jeeno moved into third place at 12 under par, alongside Thai veteran Moriya “Mo” Jutanugarn, who had another solid round of 6 under. Among other Thai contenders, Chanettee Wannasaen is at 8 under, while defending champion Patty Tavatanakit and 2021 winner Ariya Jutanugarn are at 5 under par.

Jeeno celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday and was the centre of attention in the lead-up to the Pattaya tournament. She missed the event last year because she was still rehabilitating an injured hand.

She is looking for the 18th win of her professional career and has her sights set on returning to the top spot in the Rolex rankings, a position she held briefly in 2023.

A total of 72 golfers are competing in the 2025 edition of the Honda LPGA Thailand, a no-cut event that offers a purse of US$1.7 million, including $255,000 (8.6 million baht) to the winner.

Jeeno Thitikul Highlights | 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand Rd. 2 (Video: LPGA)