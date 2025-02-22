Iwai to go! Japan star stays red-hot

Listen to this article

Chon Buri: Japan's Akie Iwai withstood thrilling birdie blitzes from American Angel Yin and home favourites Jeeno Thitikul and Moriya Jutanugarn to maintain a red-hot pace at the halfway stage of the Honda LPGA Thailand yesterday.

LPGA Tour rookie Iwai followed up her brilliant opening 62 with a rock-solid five-under-par 67 at the Siam Country Club Old Course, leaving her one shot off the tournament's 36-hole scoring record.

Nonetheless, with a two-round aggregate of 15-under 129, the Japanese takes a two-stroke lead into the weekend from Yin. Jeeno and Moriya are a further shot back in a share of third place.

Not even the lingering presence of menacing clouds could dry up the plentiful supply of birdies in the US$1.7 million (about 60 million baht) showpiece with 24 players bettering 70 and no fewer than 44 breaking the par of 72.

World No.2 Jeeno had no hangover from her muted 22nd birthday celebrations on Thursday as she snared nine birdies en route to a 64, which might easily have been several strokes better.

"After the first round, I went back to the hotel and slept right away. I needed more sleep. I needed to rest," said the Thai, who was cheered throughout her round by red and blue-shirted members of the self-proclaimed 'Jeeno Thitikul Fan Group'.

Having ended her first round with four successive birdies, Jeeno added five more in her first six holes of round two. A lip out for birdie at nine meant she turned in 30 with makeable opportunities slipping past the cup at 11 and 12. Those misses were compounded when she short-sided herself with an under-hit approach and made bogey at the par-four 13th for the second day in a row.

Once more, though, she delighted her fans by producing a strong finish, holing tricky birdie putts on 17 and 18 to stay very much in contention.

"I just wanted to keep the momentum going and the positive ending seemed similar to yesterday [round one]," said Jeeno.

For her part, 22-year-old Iwai showed no signs of nerves or any indication of backing down as she stayed flawless for the second day in succession.

Bidding to become only the second Japanese winner of the Honda LPGA Thailand after Ai Miyazato in 2010, Iwai looked in complete control in a round made up of five birdies and 13 pars.

The only mild disappointment for the big-hitting Iwai, who is playing here as a sponsor invite, was her failure to make birdies at the 10th and 18th, the two par-fives on the back nine.

"My distance control was good and gave me birdie chances," said the six-time winner on the Japan LPGA Tour, who is determined to continue focusing on the process over the weekend.

Yin matched Jeeno's performance with nine birdies and a solitary bogey at the par-five seventh.

"The putts started dropping in. I had opportunities at the start of the round but didn't capitalise … then putts just started pouring in. It's a very gettable golf course, but at the same time very challenging," said the 26-year-old.

With soft greens contributing to the low scoring, American Auston Kim and Japan's Chisato Iwai, Akie's twin sister, both returned 65s, while Moriya was one of five players to shoot 66s.

Chanettee Wannasaen fired a 68 but was left to rue an unfortunate final-hole double-bogey seven. It was the only blemish on the card of the two-time LPGA Tour winner and leaves her in joint sixth place on 136.

Ariya Jutanugarn and Patty Tavatanakit, the only two Thais to have won the Honda LPGA Thailand, are among 13 players in equal 15th place on 139. Defending champion Patty added a 68 to her opening 71, while Ariya, victorious in 2021, posted a 69.