Muang Thong, Port bow out of Champions League

Listen to this article

Muang Thong's Poramet Arjvilai looks dejected. (Photo supplied)

Muang Thong United and Port were both eliminated in the last 16 of the AFC Champions League Two on Thursday night.

The Kirins lost to Lion City Sailors 4-0 in the second leg in Singapore to go out on a 7-2 aggregate while Port fell 1-0 at Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors as the Korean side completed a 5-0 aggregate victory.

Maxime Lestienne scored the opening goal for the Sailors from the spot after only 15 seconds when Muang Thong goalkeeper Kittipong Phoothawchuek upended Shawal Anuar in the area as he attempted to latch onto Lestienne's through ball.

The home side added the second goal through Bart Ramselaar, three minutes into the first half injury-time.

Shawal put the result beyond doubt on 63 minutes when he was released by Hariss Harun from the halfway line and the Singapore striker lifted the ball over Kittipong to score. He was on target again two minutes before full-time to complete an emphatic home win.

Lion City will face Japan's Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the first leg of the quarter-finals on March 5.

Meanwhile, Park Jae-yong headed in the game's only goal as Jeonbuk eased into the last eight at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

The two-time continental champions, coached by Gustavo Poyet, will take on Australia's Sydney FC in the first leg on March 6.

Kirins take on Buriram

Muang Thong will take on leaders Buriram United at their Thunder Dome Stadium in the Thai League 1 action on Sunday.

The Kirins are third on 35 points from 20 matches while the Thunder Castle are on top with 51 points from 21 games.

Second-placed Bangkok United, who trail Buriram by seven points, will play Nongbua Pitchaya on Sunday.

In Saturday's programme, BG Pathum United host PT Prachuap at their BG Stadium.

A win will propel the Rabbits to third place for at least 24 hours.

Also today, Uthai Thani face Khon Kaen and Rayong host Ratchaburi.

Chiang Rai will visit Lamphun on Sunday.