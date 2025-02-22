Sport, style and solidarity: Queen's Cup returns to Pattaya

The Queen's Cup Pink Polo 2025 takes place today at the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club.

Pattaya: The Thai Polo & Equestrian Club Pattaya will conduct the Queen's Cup Pink Polo 2025, a charity event dedicated to raising funds and awareness for breast cancer.

Taking place today at the picturesque Thai Polo & Equestrian Club, the 16th annual tournament promises an unforgettable day of sport, solidarity, and style, all in support of a vital cause.

Organised by B.Grimm and the Thailand Equestrian Federation, the Queen's Cup Pink Polo has become a hallmark event blending world-class polo and charitable giving. Driven by a commitment to compassion, proceeds from the event will benefit the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation, aiding cancer research, treatment, and awareness initiatives.

Dr Harald Link, Chairman of B.Grimm, emphasised the spirit of the event, stating: "Queen's Cup Pink Polo is more than just a sporting event -- it is a celebration of compassion, strength, and resilience. Through the love of polo, we unite in the spirit of giving and happiness, supporting women in their fight against breast cancer while raising awareness of its importance. We invite everyone to be part of this meaningful journey."

The event highlights include a thrilling ladies' polo match featuring Team Thailand and Team Malaysia, and the FEI CSIY-B Pattaya 2025, Asian Equestrian Federation (AEF) Cup, which welcomes young showjumping talents from over 15 countries.

There are also spectacular pink-themed activities, including a horseback fashion show, a grand parade, the traditional stomping of divots, and an afternoon tea, with a fireworks display to conclude the evening.

Wristbands are available for 1,500 baht, covering lunch, tea, drinks, and a limited-edition pink polo gift.