Angel Yin takes lead at Honda LPGA Thailand tourney

Second-round leader Iwai five strokes behind, followed by Thai duo Jeeno and Mo

Listen to this article

Angel Yin of the United States watches her drive during the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 tournament at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya. (Photo: @hondalpgath X account)

PATTAYA - Angel Yin of the United States carded eight birdies on Saturday to push past second-round leader Akie Iwai of Japan and take a five-stroke lead at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 tournament in Pattaya.

Heading into Sunday’s final round, 17th-ranked Yin is at 21-under par, with rookie Iwai at 16-under after a disappointing round of 1-under for the day. Another shot back are local favourites Jeeno Thitikul and Moriya “Mo” Jutanugarn.

Jeeno and Moriya both completed their rounds at 3-under. Jeeno had three birdies while Moriya had six to go along with three bogeys. Her scorecard on the final four holes read birdie, bogey, bogey, birdie.

Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit had the second-best round of the day, going 7-under at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya. That puts her in a tie for sixth place with Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark, who won the 2022 edition of the Thai tournament in a playoff.

Yin, who has been on the LPGA tour since 2017, will be looking for her second career victory on Sunday.

A total of 72 golfers are competing in the 2025 edition of the Honda LPGA Thailand, a no-cut event that offers a purse of $1.7 million, including $255,000 (8.6 million baht) to the winner.