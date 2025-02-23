Sublime Angel takes charge in Pattaya

Listen to this article

Flawless display: Angel Yin tees off during the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya.

Chon Buri: Angel Yin produced a 'moving day' masterclass to surge clear at the top of the leaderboard after three rounds of the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya yesterday.

On a steamy day at the par-72 Siam Country Club, the 26-year-old American turned up the heat on her rivals with a second successive eight-under-par 64.

With a 54-hole total of 21-under 195, she heads into today's final round with a five-stroke advantage over Japan's Akie Iwai, the second-round leader, who carded a 71.

A further shot back in joint third on 201 are Jeeno Thitikul and fellow-Thai Moriya Jutanugarn. Both carded three-under-par 69s but endured frustrations on the tricky Old Course greens.

Korean Kim A-Lim, a winner already this season on the LPGA Tour, signed for a 66 to rise into fifth spot, while Thailand's defending champion Patty Tavatanakit fired a 65 to claim a share of sixth place on 204 with Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen, the 2022 winner here.

But no-one could match the performance of three-time Solheim Cup player Yin who was in sublime form in her pursuit of a second LPGA Tour title.

Two shots off the pace at the halfway stage, Yin switched effortlessly into overdrive with a flawless display on day three -- known as moving day -- that has put daylight between herself and her pursuers.

Her bogey-free scorecard may have been illuminated by eight birdies, but that did not fully illustrate her mastery on a day when she seemed to have her ball on a piece of string, hitting all 18 greens in regulation and showing a silky touch on and around the greens.

Not even a horrible lie in a divot just off the fairway on the 14th could put her out of her stride, an expertly executed punch shot enabling her to safely find the putting surface.

On another day, she could have been several shots better. At the par-five 10th her chip for an eagle missed the hole by a whisker. Twenty minutes later, her tee-shot at the par-three 12th came to a halt just inches short of the cup, while a birdie attempt at 18 lipped out.

Yin, whose 21-under tally matches the 54-hole tournament record set by Madsen three years ago, credited her ball striking. "My ball striking was good. I'm grateful that's working because this is a golf course that calls for that," said Yin, who was inspired by the large galleries.

"I think that was mostly for Jeeno. The whole country is behind her right now, so it's pretty cool to see. It's awesome to see such a big turnout. It's so good to see people out here supporting golf, not just us but golf in general," added Yin, whose solitary LPGA Tour victory to date came at the Buick LPGA Shanghai in 2023.

LPGA Tour rookie Iwai hardly put a foot wrong on the first two days and stayed in front until the ninth hole in round three where she made her first bogey in 45 holes after failing to get up-and-down from behind the green. With Yin holing a 30-footer for birdie there was a two-shot swing -- and a new leader.

Although she was disappointed not to convert more of the birdie opportunities she created, world No.2 Jeeno could take pride in completing her first bogey-free round of the week, highlighted by brilliant par saves at the ninth and 14th.

She said: "I had a good round, but compared to yesterday my approach shots weren't quite as good and not many putts dropped. I still think I have a chance. I just need to be aggressive and have fun out there."

For her part, Moriya rolled home six birdie putts but also had three bogeys, including uncharacteristic misses for par from short range at the 16th and 17th holes.

"Today was like a little bit of everything -- some miss-hits, some good putts. But it was fun out there. I just want to go out [final round] and enjoy myself and commit with what I've been working on."