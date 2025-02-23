Swat Cats rally from 2 goals down to draw Sukhothai

The saviour: Nakhon Ratchasima's Greg Houla celebrates his goal against Sukhothai.

Hosts Nakhon Ratchasima fought back from a two-goal deficit to claim a point from their Thai League 1 clash with Sukhothai on Friday night.

Sukhothai had two goals in the first 10 minutes from Siroch Chatthong and Hikaru Matsui, but the Swat Cats saw the pressure ease a bit when Sukhothai midfielder Lursan Thiamrat guided the ball into his own net in the 18th minute. Greg Houla struck after 50 minutes to ensure a 2-2 tie for the home team.

Nakhon Ratchasima coach Teerasak Pho-on said after the match: "We are not pleased with the one point we got today. It's only so because we lost concentration during the first ten minutes of the match.

"Every player was in the mood to attack, so much so that they ignored their defensive responsibilities. We fought back from two goals down, we controlled most of the game, and I think we should have won this game."