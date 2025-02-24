Salah-inspired Liverpool beat Man City to open up 11-point Premier League lead

Mohamed Salah guided Liverpool to an 11-point Premier League lead. (Photo: AFP)

MANCHESTER (UNITED KINGDOM) - Liverpool took a giant stride towards the Premier League title on Sunday as a 2-0 win over Manchester City opened up an 11-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table.

Mohamed Salah was again Liverpool's star performer as he opened the scoring with his 30th goal of the season before setting up Dominik Szoboszlai to double the lead before half-time.

"It is special. Especially when you are in the title race, it is incredible," said Salah after Liverpool's first league win at the Etihad for a decade.

"Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title."

Just days after exiting the Champions League to Real Madrid, this was another sobering defeat for the dethroned English champions, who are now 20 points adrift of the leaders.

So often during Pep Guardiola's glorious reign, Liverpool have come up just short in English football's great rivalry of recent years.

However, their time to match Manchester United's record of 20 English top-flight titles now appears just months away in Arne Slot's first season in charge.

"We work every single day to achieve this and it is three months of very hard work (ahead) to maintain this," said Slot.

"It is important to understand why we are where we are."

Arsenal's shock 1-0 home defeat to West Ham on Saturday had eased the pressure on Liverpool, that had built after dropping points in two of their last three games at Everton and Aston Villa.

A trip to the Etihad has for so long been the stiffest test of all, but City's defensive frailties were easily exposed and they also badly missed the presence of the injured Erling Haaland in attack.

Liverpool, by contrast, had their talisman fit and firing as Salah took his staggering tally this season to 25 goals and 16 assists in 27 Premier League appearances.

The Egyptian fired the visitors in front on 14 minutes thanks to a brilliantly executed set-piece routine.

Alexis Mac Allister's corner was flicked by Szoboszlai into Salah's path and his shot deflected off Nathan Ake past the despairing dive of Ederson.

At the other end, City's own Egyptian international showed his ability to finish, but Omar Marmoush had strayed offside before being played in by Phil Foden.

City winger Jeremy Doku was skipping past Trent Alexander-Arnold at will, yet the Belgian consistently failed to deliver a telling cross or shot.

Salah was not so forgiving as he raced onto a long ball over the top and teed up Szoboszlai to wrong-foot Ederson.

The final outcome could have been much more humiliating for City had Liverpool had been as accurate on the counter-attack after the break.

Curtis Jones had a third goal ruled out by a VAR review for offside after Szoboszlai just failed to time his run through the heart of the City defence.

Ederson was forced into a stunning save from Luis Diaz and only a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Abdukodir Khusanov denied Szoboszlai a second.

Marmoush scored a hat-trick in last weekend's 4-0 win over Newcastle and remained a lively threat as he flashed another effort across the front of Alisson Becker's goal.

But City lacked the end product to make nearly 70 percent possession count.

Despite an eighth league defeat of the season, Guardiola's men remain in fourth and will be confident of securing their place in the Champions League next season with a top-five finish likely to be enough.

However, after an unprecedented run of four consecutive titles, City look like yesterday's team with Liverpool now champions in waiting.