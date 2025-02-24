Raniel strikes as Pathum edge Prachuap

Listen to this article

BG Pathum's Raniel Santana, centre, scores against Prachuap.

BG Pathum United moved to third place in Thai League 1 following a close 1-0 home victory over PT Prachuap on Saturday night.

Brazilian striker Raniel Santana delivered the winner with a delightful chip over Killer Wasps' goalkeeper Rattanai Songsangchan at the 30-minute mark as the Rabbits secured three points from the game.

Pathum coach Anthony Hudson: "I feel that we were lucky to get that match-winning goal. We had several chances and Raniel was one of the active players in offence."

The Rabbits are scheduled to take on league leaders Buriram United in a League Cup last 16 round clash on Wednesday.

"I came to work with the team only two weeks ago and have had to tackle a busy schedule that has allowed us almost no time to prepare," said Hudson, adding: "We are taking the things on a match by match basis."

Meanwhile, hosts Rayong suffered a 4-1 rout at the hands of Ratchaburi on Saturday night to stay pinned to the three-team relegation zone.

Ratchaburi got goals from Clement Depress (5, 24), Njiva (57) and Tatsuya Tanaka (68). Bruno Cantanhede scored for the hosts in the 45th minute.

Uthai Thani could only share a point after a goalless stalemate at home with bottom-placed Khon Kaen United.