Thunder Castle inch closer to T1 crown

Buriram United's Sasalak Haiprakhon, centre, celebrates after scoring against Muang Thong United.

Champions Buriram United moved another step closer to defending their Thai League 1 title with a 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Muang Thong United on Sunday night.

Hosts Muang Thong wasted an early chance when Melvyn Lorenzen hit the ball wide and found themselves trailing by a goal in the 11th minute when Sasalak Haiprakhon planted a free kick into the net for the Thunder Castle.

The Kirins equalised in the 41st minute when Kakana Khamyok's free kick was deflected into his own goal by Buriram's Guilherme Bissoli.

Buriram started the second half well and got their second goal in the 53rd minute when Muang Thong defender Hong Jeong-Un guided a clearance into his own goal. During the five minutes of injury time, the defending champions bagged their third goal of the night, thanks to a curling free kick by Ratthanakorn Maikami.

Buriram coach Osmar Loss said: "We tried to play a short passing game while Muang Thong concentrated mainly on defending and waiting for the opportunities to counter-attack.

"I think today our free kicks worked very well and we have also learned our lesson about closing the space during counter-attacks. We need to improve in this regard."

Buriram United will next play BG Pathum United in the last 16 round of the League Cup on Wednesday at home.

Meanwhile, hosts Bangkok United captured three important points after defeating Nongbua Pitchaya 1-0 on Sunday night.

The Angels were reduced to ten men in the 67th minute when Thitiphan Puangchan committed a foul and got his marching orders.

The winning goal came two minutes later when a Rungrat Phoomjanthuek's shot rebounded, allowing Mahmoud Eid to score.

Meanwhile, Lamphun Warriors picked up another victory at home by defeating Chiang Rai United 1-0 with Anan Yodsangwal producing the winner in the 24th minute.