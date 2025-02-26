Tactical battle on the cards at Buri Ram

Pathum United players attend a training session ahead of their Thai League Cup last 16 round clash with Buriram United.

Defending champions BG Pathum United clash with Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United in a mouthwatering last 16 round Thai League Cup encounter tonight.

The Rabbits will be at Thunder Castle for a 7pm kick-off for the big match which is likely to be a tactical battle.

Both teams are fresh from victories in their league games over the weekend.

Buriram United are looking forward to another triumph following their 3-1 away victory over arch-rivals Muang Thong United in a Thai League 1 encounter, while Pathum United feel confident after edging PT Prachuap 1-0 in the same tournament.

Buriram coach Osmar Loss Vieira is likely to rotate players but stars like Sasalak Haiprakhon, Guilherme Bissoli and Supachai Chaided look set to play from the start.

Pathum have performed well under their new head coach Anthony Hudson and have rekindled hopes of a revival for the former Thai League 1 champions.

They will also be looking forward to picking up a win in this match with players like Sarach Yooyen, Chanathip Songkrasin and Kritsada Kaman all ready for the game.

The game is most likely to be decided in extra time and chances of a shootout tussle aren't ruled out by local experts.

Hosts Buriram United are the slight favourites to make the quarter-finals tonight.

In other matches, Port will open their PAT stadium to take on Khon Kaen United with the hosts being the pundits' pick for a victory.

FA Cup winners, Bangkok United, will travel to Chainat and are likely to rotate players.

Following their AFC Champions League Two exit, Bangkok United will be eager to win this game and progress to the next round.

The winners of the tournament will get five million baht, while the runners-up will receive one million baht.