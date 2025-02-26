Beat the heat! Smart tips for thriving

Let's face it, practising in Thailand's heat is not the most pleasurable of activities. Therefore, a little bit of thought needs to be implemented into the task of fine tuning or refining a new movement. Psychologically we must approach making a movement change, over a certain amount of time, with the realisation that there will be a measurable number of strange looking shots before improvement can be seen.

Try not to fall into the common trap of hitting ball after ball but alternately make a lot of practice swings and begin to feel the new required movement. Work with a relatively easy club to hit as you gain confidence. Always aim at a target whilst paying attention to alignment. Personally, l wouldn't hit more than 40-50 balls within an hour period on the range.

Work through any practice session with a purpose in mind and develop your own pre-shot routine. The top players seem to have a rhythm and pace to their routines starting with picking a target, and then lining up with the target from behind the ball, whilst simultaneously, visualising and weighing up the overall shot before settling in over the ball.

Out of Bounds: Occasionally good golfers stumble over a few holes, but most will pick themselves up and carry on as though nothing had happened and this is one of the differences between those poor guys who continue to stumble and never regain their balance.