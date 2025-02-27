Big Cola and Man City team up

From left, AJE Thai marketing manager Chanin Thiencharoen, City Football Group vice-president Jeremy Way, AJE Thai managing director Juan Jose Lopez Vergara and Ivan Chahad, managing director of AJE Indonesia.

AJE Thailand Co Ltd, the producer and distributor of Big Cola, on Wednesday announced an official partnership with English Premier League champions Manchester City.

The development will allow the company to become the official regional partner of Manchester City Football Club in Thailand and Indonesia.

"This new sponsorship is a key milestone for AJE Group and Big Cola. We are thrilled to collaborate with a club that, like our brand, inspires people to set ambitious goals and strive for greatness. This partnership will strengthen our presence in Asia, a strategic region for our growth," said Augusto Bauer, deputy CEO of AJE Group.

AJE's marketing manager, Chanin Thiencharoen, said: "Both Manchester City and Big Cola are driven by a spirit of determination, innovation, and a desire to exceed expectations.

"By leveraging Manchester City's global recognition and loyal fanbase, we aim to create meaningful connections with Gen Y and Gen Z consumers, strengthening our position in the carbonated beverage market."

The partnership grants the company the rights to use the club's logo, players, and other exclusive benefits for targeted marketing campaigns and events.