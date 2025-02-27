Jeeno, Ko set for Singapore showdown

Listen to this article

Jeeno Thitikul tees off during the final day of the Honda LPGA Thailand. afp CHANAKARN LAOSARAKHAM

World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul and third-ranked Lydia Ko will tee off in the same group at this week's HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore as the LPGA Tour rolls into the second of three consecutive weeks competing in Asia.

The pair, who will be grouped with defending champion Hannah Green, will compete in the no-cut event, which will see 66 of the world's top-ranked players square off over 72 holes on the Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club for a total prize purse of US$2.4 million (approximately 80 million baht).

Jeeno, who won in her first start of the season on the Ladies European Tour, kept that momentum rolling last week at the Honda LPGA Thailand, where she finished third. She will have fond memories to lean on as she returns to Sentosa Golf Club, where she tied for fourth in 2022 and finished 10th in 2023.

"I have a lot of good memories of the tournament and the Sentosa Golf Club. I always love playing here at this golf course... the layout, the greens. I think I will have a good week here," said Jeeno, who is making her fourth appearance in the tournament.

Hall of Famer Ko launched her 2025 LPGA Tour season with a sixth-placed finish at the Tournament of Champions in Orlando and followed that up with a tied-48th result at the Founders Cup, also in Florida.

The first three winners of the 2025 LPGA Tour season are also in the field.

Kim A-Lim, who picked up a victory at the Tournament of Champions, is coming off a sixth-place showing last week in Thailand. Yealimi Noh, who won the Founders Cup earlier this month and tied for 11th in Thailand, and Angel Yin, who was victorious at the Honda LPGA Thailand for her second career LPGA Tour title last week, will also compete in Singapore.

The field also features three rookies -- Miyu Yamashita, Miranda Wang and Rio Takeda, the last of whom tied for ninth in Thailand while two-time HSBC Women's World Championship winner Ko Jin-Young will also participate.

Apart from Jeeno, there are six other Thai players in Singapore this week including Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn, Chanettee Wannasaen, Parajee Anannarukarn, Arpichaya Yubol and Jasmine Suwannapura.