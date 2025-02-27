Charity night brings in big cash for Thai healthcare

Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 charity night raises 2,149,000 baht from exclusive golf memorabilia auction, Donating Full Proceeds to Siriraj Foundation for Medical and Public Health Support

Toshio Kuwahara, right, president and CEO of Asian Honda Motor Co, Ltd, presents an exclusive Honda golf bag signed by all 72 players competing in the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 to Dr Prachin Eamlumnow, chairman and CEO of Grand Prix International Plc. Piyarat Jeasukon

Chon Buri: The Honda LPGA Thailand raised baht 2,149,000 from an exclusive auction of prized golf memorabilia at its annual charity night.

The full proceeds will be donated to the Siriraj Foundation to support medical and public health initiatives, including providing treatment for underprivileged patients, acquiring essential medical equipment, funding medical research, awarding scholarships to medical students, improving healthcare infrastructure, and enhancing the skills of medical professionals -- ultimately ensuring greater access to quality healthcare.

The event took place on Feb 19 at Movenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya in Chon Buri.

The highest bid went to an exclusive Honda golf bag signed by all 72 players competing in Honda LPGA Thailand 2025. The sought-after item was claimed by Dr Prachin Eamlumnow, chairman and CEO of Grand Prix International Plc, for baht 610,000.

Another standout moment was the auction of a putter and a golf shirt worn by Patty Tavatanakit, the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand champion. Wacharin Longduriyang, president of Honda Piya Co, Ltd, secured the set for baht 400,000.

World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul. PR

Additional exclusive items auctioned included a pin flag, signed by all 12 Thai players in this year's field and designed by rising Thai designer Benxblues. Tan Kheng Hwee, deputy managing director of Kah Motor Co, Ltd, bought it for 110,000 baht.

Another highlight was the tournament's key visual, autographed by five global stars-- Jeeno Thitikul (world No.2), Patty Tavatanakit (world No.25), Yin Ruoning (world No.4), Yuka Saso (world No.19) and Brooke M Henderson (world No.29), which Boonyos Boonkiatcharoen, president of Yoscharoen Honda Kingkaew Co, Ltd, claimed for baht 260,000. Additionally, a 3-iron from Georgia Hall (world No.82) was won by Ben Kiasrithanakorn, president of NCX Co, Ltd, for baht 120,000.

A set of wedges from Japanese twin golfers Chisato Iwai (world No.52) and Akie Iwai (world No.33) was auctioned to Toshio Kuwahara, president and CEO of Asian Honda Motor Co, Ltd, for baht 300,000. Meanwhile, a pair of golf shoes from Celine Boutier (world No.9) was secured by Yuichi Shimizu, president of Thai Honda Co, Ltd, for baht 210,000.

In addition to the auction proceeds, attendees contributed baht 139,000 in donations, bringing the total funds raised to baht 2,149,000.