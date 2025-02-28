Race weekend starts in Buri Ram today

The official practice for the 2025 MotoGP championship's season-opening race takes place at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram on Friday.

The Grand Prix of Thailand 2025 will be without Spanish world champion Jorge Martin, who has been ruled out for an indefinite period of time after undergoing surgery for fractures to his left hand suffered in a fall.

Italian Lorenzo Savadori will replace Martin and compete alongside compatriot Marco Bezzecchi for Aprilia.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez has joined Italian double champion Francesco Bagnaia in the Ducati team.

Spaniard Marguez had an impressive pre-season testing in Buri Ram earlier this month and will be one of the favourites for the title this weekend.

Meanwhile Somkiat Chantra, the first Thai rider to line up in the premier class, will make his historic debut in front of his home fans.

Somkiat will saddle up alongside French teammate Johann Zarco for LCR Honda.

It's the first time Thailand hosts the season opener and the first time the season starts in Southeast Asia since 1999.

The race weekend begins with today's practice session. Tomorrow's programme features another practice session, a qualifying round and a sprint race while the main race will take place on Sunday.